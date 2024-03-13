HT Auto
TVS Radeon vs Viertric XL

In 2024 TVS Radeon or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Radeon vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Xl
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 59,942₹ 70,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage73.68 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,88273,601
Ex-Showroom Price
61,24270,000
RTO
4,8990
Insurance
5,7413,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5451,581

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonnull | Petrol | Manual59,942 - 71,542**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

