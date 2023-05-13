In 2026 TVS Radeon or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Radeon vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Radeon
|Vio
|Brand
|TVS
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 55,100
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-