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TVS Radeon vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 TVS Radeon or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Radeon vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Ego li
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 55,100₹ 53,880
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage73.68 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.5 kWh
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Radeon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Length
2025 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Height
1080 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg-
Width
705 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, multiple type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil dampedTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with armHydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Pillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip TyresWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah1.5 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53657,220
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10053,880
RTO
3,3060
Insurance
6,1303,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,229

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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