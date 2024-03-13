In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Radeon vs XL100 Comparison