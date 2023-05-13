In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Radeon vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Radeon
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,100
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS