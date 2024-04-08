In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Gracy i has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. NTORQ 125 vs Gracy i Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Gracy i Brand TVS Zelio Price ₹ 84,636 ₹ 56,825 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 47 to 54.33 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.8 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.