In 2023 TVS NTORQ 125 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.