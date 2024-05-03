HT Auto
TVS NTORQ 125 vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
NTORQ 125 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Nexa
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 84,636₹ 58,300
Range-70-80 km/charge
Mileage47 to 54.33 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Max Power
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L-
Length
1861 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm190 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
1164 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg67 kg
Width
710 mm-
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Tubular Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Multi-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider App-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,75258,300
Ex-Showroom Price
84,63658,300
RTO
6,7700
Insurance
6,3460
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,253

TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 79,806 - 88,979 Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Suzuki Access 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 79,899 - 90,500 Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Access 125
TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Yamaha RayZR 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 85,030 - 96,430 Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
TVS Jupiter 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 76,000 - 96,855 Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Honda Dio | Petrol | Automatic | 70,211 - 77,712 Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio
TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic | 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic | 73,340 - 89,748 Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter

