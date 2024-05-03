In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
NTORQ 125 vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ntorq 125
|Nexa
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 84,636
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 to 54.33 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.