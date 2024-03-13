HT Auto
TVS NTORQ 125 vs Viertric XL

In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

NTORQ 125 vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Xl
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 84,636₹ 70,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage47 to 54.33 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,75273,601
Ex-Showroom Price
84,63670,000
RTO
6,7700
Insurance
6,3463,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,581

