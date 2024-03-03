In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. NTORQ 125 vs Mist Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Mist Brand TVS Viertric Price ₹ 84,636 ₹ 72,000 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 47 to 54.33 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.8 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.