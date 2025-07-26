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TVS NTORQ 125 vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
NTORQ 125 vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 V1 [2022-2024]
BrandTVSVida
Price₹ 82,500₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage47 to 50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS NTORQ 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L-
Length
1861 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1301 mm
Height
1164 mm-
Kerb Weight
111 kg125 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm-
Engine Oil Capacity
930 ml-
Front Caliper
1 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
24 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
21 L26 L
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Multi-function Lock
Yes-
Physical Key
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Riding Modes
Street,SportYes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes-
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,8341,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
82,5001,02,700
RTO
9,1530
Insurance
6,1815,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1022,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
Auto recap, July 25: MG Cyberster launched, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched and more
26 Jul 2025
TVS Motor Company has refreshed the Ntorq 125 lineup with new colors and graphics for the Disc and Race Edition variants ahead of the festive season. The mechanical specifications remain unchanged, maintaining its popular appeal among sporty 125 cc scooters.
TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes
26 Jun 2026
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17 Dec 2024
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5 Aug 2026
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  News

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