TVS NTORQ 125 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.