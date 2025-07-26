In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
NTORQ 125 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ntorq 125
|Ego t3
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 82,500
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|47 to 50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-