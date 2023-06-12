Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|3
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS4
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹85,794
|₹57,877
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,270
|₹57,877
|RTO
|₹6,548
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,426
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,550
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,844
|₹1,244