In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Victor Comparison