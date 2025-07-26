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TVS NTORQ 125 vs TVS Victor

In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Victor
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 82,500₹ 57,877
Mileage47 to 50 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc109 cc
Power9.5-10.2 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS NTORQ 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L8 L
Length
1861 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Height
1164 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg112 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
710 mm750 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
930 ml-
Front Caliper
1 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
24 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesNo
Underseat storage
21 LNo
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Multi-function Lock
Yes-
Physical Key
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Riding Modes
Street,Sport-
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes-
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,83457,877
Ex-Showroom Price
82,50057,877
RTO
9,1530
Insurance
6,1810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1021,244

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