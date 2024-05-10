HT Auto
TVS NTORQ 125 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Sport
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 84,636₹ 59,431
Mileage47 to 54.33 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc109.7 cc
Power9.38 PS PS8.19 PS PS

NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel InjectedSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal ClutchWet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L10 L
Length
1861 mm1950 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1236 mm
Height
1164 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg112 kg
Width
710 mm705 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Tubular Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Multi-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider AppETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,75268,806
Ex-Showroom Price
84,63659,431
RTO
6,7703,565
Insurance
6,3465,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1011,478

