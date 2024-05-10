In 2024 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. NTORQ 125 vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Sport Brand TVS TVS Price ₹ 84,636 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 47 to 54.33 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.8 cc 109.7 cc Power 9.38 PS PS 8.19 PS PS