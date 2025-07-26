In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Zest 110 Comparison