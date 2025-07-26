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TVS NTORQ 125 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Scooty pep plus
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 82,500₹ 65,514
Mileage47 to 50 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc87.8 cc
Power9.5-10.2 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Filters
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS NTORQ 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L4.2 L
Length
1861 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1230 mm
Height
1164 mm-
Kerb Weight
111 kg93 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Engine Oil Capacity
930 ml-
Front Caliper
1 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
24 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm43 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc87.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel InjectedSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm51 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
21 LYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Kill Switch
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Multi-function Lock
Yes-
Physical Key
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Riding Modes
Street,Sport-
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes-
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,83476,694
Ex-Showroom Price
82,50065,514
RTO
9,1535,241
Insurance
6,1815,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1021,648

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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