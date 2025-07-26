In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ntorq 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 82,500
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|47 to 50 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|9.5-10.2 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS