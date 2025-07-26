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TVS NTORQ 125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Raider
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 82,500₹ 82,860
Mileage47 to 50 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc124.8 cc
Power9.5-10.2 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS NTORQ 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L10 L
Length
1861 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1326 mm
Height
1164 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
710 mm785 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
930 ml-
Front Caliper
1 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
24 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel InjectedAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal ClutchWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 AhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
21 LYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Multi-function Lock
Yes-
Physical Key
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Riding Modes
Street,SportYes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes-
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,83495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
82,50082,860
RTO
9,1536,560
Insurance
6,1816,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1022,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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