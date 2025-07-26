In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Radeon Comparison