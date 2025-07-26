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TVS NTORQ 125 vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ntorq 125 Radeon
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 82,500₹ 55,100
Mileage47 to 50 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc109 cc
Power9.5-10.2 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS NTORQ 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L10 L
Length
1861 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1265 mm
Height
1164 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg116 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
930 ml-
Front Caliper
1 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
24 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
32 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel InjectedSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal ClutchWet, multiple type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic oil damped
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
21 L-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Kill Switch
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Multi-function Lock
Yes-
Physical Key
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Riding Modes
Street,Sport-
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes-
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,83464,536
Ex-Showroom Price
82,50055,100
RTO
9,1533,306
Insurance
6,1816,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1021,387

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Radeon Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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