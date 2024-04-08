HT Auto
TVS Jupiter 125 vs Zelio Gracy i

In 2024 TVS Jupiter 125 or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Jupiter 125 vs Gracy i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter 125 Gracy i
BrandTVSZelio
Price₹ 76,000₹ 56,825
Range-60-120 km/charge
Mileage57.27 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 hrs.

Filters
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹86,405*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i
28 Ah 48V
₹56,825*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
CVT-Automatic-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,70156,825
Ex-Showroom Price
86,40556,825
RTO
6,9120
Insurance
6,3840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1421,221

