In 2024 TVS Jupiter 125 or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 56,675 (ex-showroom price).
Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm .
The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Gracy has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Jupiter 125 vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Gracy
|Brand
|TVS
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 56,675
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.