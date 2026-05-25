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TVS Jupiter 125 vs YObykes Yo Drift DX

In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Jupiter 125 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter 125 Yo drift dx
BrandTVSYObykes
Price₹ 78,100₹ 65,000
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage57.27 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-10 Hours

Filters
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yo Drift DX
YObykes Yo Drift DX
Drift STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.1 L-
Ground Clearance
163 mm160 mm
Length
1852 mm1810 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg95 kg
Height
1168 mm1125 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm775 mm
Width
681 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
95 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
CVT-Automatic-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canisterSwing Arm with Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic fork
Features
Battery Capacity
4 Ah1.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
33 LYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ground Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,38068,520
Ex-Showroom Price
78,10065,000
RTO
6,2480
Insurance
6,0323,520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9421,472

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
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30 May 2025
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The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
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  News

Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
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