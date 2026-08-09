In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Jupiter 125 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|O3
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-