In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Jupiter 125 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Smarty
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.