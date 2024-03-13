In 2024 TVS Jupiter 125 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price).
Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm .
The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Jupiter 125 vs XL Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Xl
|Brand
|TVS
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 76,000
|₹ 70,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.