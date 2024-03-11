In 2024 TVS Jupiter 125 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 TVS Jupiter 125 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Jupiter 125 vs Max Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter 125 Max Brand TVS Viertric Price ₹ 76,000 ₹ 68,000 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 57.27 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.