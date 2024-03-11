HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJupiter 125 vs Max

TVS Jupiter 125 vs Viertric Max

In 2024 TVS Jupiter 125 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Jupiter 125 vs Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter 125 Max
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 76,000₹ 68,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage57.27 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹86,405*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max
Viertric Max
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
CVT-Automatic-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,70171,569
Ex-Showroom Price
86,40568,000
RTO
6,9120
Insurance
6,3843,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1421,538

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on his way to victory.
    Formula One: Max Verstappen continues winning streak at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    11 Mar 2024
    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
    KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
    5 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
    17 May 2022
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
    Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     