In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Victor
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS