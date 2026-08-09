In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS