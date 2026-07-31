In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Raider
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS