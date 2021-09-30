|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|124.8 cc
|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|CVT-Automatic
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|53.5 mm
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|55.5 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹87,722
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,625
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹6,050
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹6,047
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,885
|₹2,223