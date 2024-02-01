In 2024 TVS Jupiter or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price).
Jupiter engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Jupiter vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter
|Legender
|Brand
|TVS
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 59,048
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.