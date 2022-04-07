HT Auto
TVS Jupiter vs YUKIE Shiga

Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
STD
₹63,511*
*Ex-showroom price
Shiga
YUKIE Shiga
STD
₹51,115*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Controlled ignition-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub motor
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,07451,115
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49751,115
RTO
5,8060
Insurance
5,3220
Accessories Charges
2,4490
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6991,098
Expert Reviews
Verdict

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from  73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.

TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details