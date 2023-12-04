Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJupiter vs FZ-FI V3

TVS Jupiter vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2023 TVS Jupiter or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.47 PS12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.4 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
53.5 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,3131,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
73,3401,04,700
RTO
5,8678,909
Insurance
6,1066,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8332,620

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to drive in at least four new SUVs by next year, which includes one of the most anticipated five-door Thar and its second electric SUV after the XUV400.
    Thar five-door SUV to XUV.e8 EV: Upcoming new Mahindra cars to launch in India soon
    4 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The ergonomics of the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are quite comfortable. The handlebar is wide and falls easily into the rider's hand, the foot pegs are neutral set.
    Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe review: Is it still relevant?
    14 Dec 2023
    Commercial vehicles driving in the right-most lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will have to shell out hefty fines
    Get ready to pay hefty fines for breaking lanes on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
    10 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     