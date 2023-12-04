In 2023 TVS Jupiter or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 TVS Jupiter or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter engine makes power and torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 55.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less