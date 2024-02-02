HT Auto
TVS Jupiter vs Warivo Motors Smarty

In 2024 TVS Jupiter or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Jupiter vs Smarty Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter Smarty
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 73,340₹ 74,300
Range-70 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Smarty
Warivo Motors Smarty
STD
₹74,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.47 PS-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.4 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Length
1834 mm1400 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm-
Height
1115 mm960 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg33.8 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
650 mm-
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type-
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Econometer Parking Brake-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Analogue-
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31374,300
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34074,300
RTO
5,8670
Insurance
6,1060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8331,596
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

