In 2024 TVS Jupiter or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Jupiter vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter
|Nexa
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.