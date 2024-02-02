In 2024 TVS Jupiter or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Jupiter vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter
|Enduro
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.