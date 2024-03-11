HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJupiter vs Max

TVS Jupiter vs Viertric Max

In 2024 TVS Jupiter or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Jupiter vs Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter Max
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 73,340₹ 68,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max
Viertric Max
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.47 PS-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.4 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31371,569
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34068,000
RTO
5,8670
Insurance
6,1063,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8331,538
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Jupiter Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Pleasure Plus

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on his way to victory.
    Formula One: Max Verstappen continues winning streak at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    11 Mar 2024
    Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo seen in action as he helped his team Racing Bulls to clock fastest time at the opening practice session ahead of the 2024 season opener Bahrain Grand Prix to be held on Saturday (March 2).
    Formula 1 2024 season kicks off: Daniel Ricciardo clocks fastest in Bahrain GP
    1 Mar 2024
    Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
    This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
    21 Feb 2024
    Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
    It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
    19 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
    17 May 2022
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
    13 May 2022
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
    Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     