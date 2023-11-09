Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter vs Vida V1

In 2023 TVS Jupiter or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.47 PS-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.4 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,3131,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
73,3401,02,900
RTO
5,8670
Insurance
6,1065,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8332,331

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp showcased the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter at the EICMA 2023 in Milan, while Royal Enfield unveiled its Himalayan Electric concept and Ultraviolette showcased F99 at the same event.
    EICMA 2023: Indian brands Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield and Ultraviolette make a strong impression with EVs. Here's how
    9 Nov 2023
    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by Chennai floods
    14 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    First Look: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car
    9 Jul 2020
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
