In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Vio
|Brand
|TVS
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-