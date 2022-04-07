|Max Power
|7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹79,074
|₹52,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,497
|₹52,000
|RTO
|₹5,806
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,322
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,449
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,699
|₹1,117
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.