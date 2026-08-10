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HomeCompare BikesJupiter [2013-2024] vs eSpa Li

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Ujaas Energy eSpa Li

In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs eSpa Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter [2013-2024] Espa li
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 73,340₹ 54,880
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity109.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
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eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L
Length
1834 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Height
1115 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
650 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
78 kmph
Max Power
7.47 PS-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.4 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type-
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damperHydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Econometer Parking BrakeWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
AnalogueYes
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
4 Ah60 V, 25 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31354,880
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34054,880
RTO
5,8670
Insurance
6,1060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8331,179
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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