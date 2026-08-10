In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Victor
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS