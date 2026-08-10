hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesJupiter [2013-2024] vs Victor

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] vs TVS Victor

In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter [2013-2024] Victor
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 73,340₹ 57,877
Mileage50 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc109 cc
Power7.88 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L8 L
Length
1834 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1260 mm
Height
1115 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg112 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
650 mm750 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
78 kmph-
Max Power
7.47 PS9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.4 Nm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone TypeSingle Cradle Tubular Frame
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Econometer Parking Brake3v Eco Thrust
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
AnalogueYes
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 LNo
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31357,877
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34057,877
RTO
5,8670
Insurance
6,1060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8331,244
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers