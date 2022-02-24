In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Star city plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS