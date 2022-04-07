|Max Power
|7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled ignition
|ECU
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, Multiple - Disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹79,074
|₹78,107
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹65,497
|₹66,895
|RTO
|₹5,806
|₹5,351
|Insurance
|₹5,322
|₹5,861
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,449
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,699
|₹1,678
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.