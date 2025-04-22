In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Sport
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS