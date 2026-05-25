In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Zest 110
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS