hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesJupiter [2013-2024] vs Zest 110

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter [2013-2024] Zest 110
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 73,340₹ 70,600
Mileage50 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc109 cc
Power7.88 PS PS7.81 PS PS

Filters
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Right View
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5 L
Length
1834 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1275 mm1250 mm
Height
1115 mm1139 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg103 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm760 mm
Width
650 mm660 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
78 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
7.47 PS7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.4 Nm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injectionSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
53.5 mm-
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type-
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damperCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Econometer Parking Brake-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
AnalogueYes
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 L19
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31382,675
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34070,600
RTO
5,8675,648
Insurance
6,1066,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8331,777
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers