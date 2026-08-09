In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS