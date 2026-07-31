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HomeCompare BikesJupiter [2013-2024] vs Raider

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter [2013-2024] Raider
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 73,340₹ 82,860
Mileage50 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc124.8 cc
Power7.88 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L10 L
Length
1834 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1326 mm
Height
1115 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
650 mm785 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
78 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
7.47 PS11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.4 Nm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injectionAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
AutomaticWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone TypeSingle cradle tubular frame
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damperMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Econometer Parking BrakeintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Analogue-
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31395,526
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34082,860
RTO
5,8676,560
Insurance
6,1066,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8332,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
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TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
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23 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
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RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
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