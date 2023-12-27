In 2023 TVS iQube Electric or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 TVS iQube Electric or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour.
iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less