In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
iQube vs RayZR 125 Comparison