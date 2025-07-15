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TVS iQube vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
iQube vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iqube Fz-x
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range74-212 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS iQube Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1805 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg139 kg
Height
1140 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
30 L-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s-
Range
94 km-
Max Speed
77 kmph96 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
3 KW-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Power
4.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
30 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,0381,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,4221,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
5,6169,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5152,996
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
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Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
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2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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