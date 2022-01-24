In 2026 TVS iQube or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
iQube vs FZS 25 Comparison