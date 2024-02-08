In 2024 TVS iQube Electric or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 TVS iQube Electric or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. iQube Electric vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Iqube electric Fzs fi v4 Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.17 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 46 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5 Hours -