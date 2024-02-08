In 2024 TVS iQube Electric or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
iQube Electric vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Iqube electric
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-