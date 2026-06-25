In 2026 TVS iQube or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). iQube engine makes power and torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
iQube vs VXL 125 Comparison